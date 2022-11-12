One dead in Saturday collision on QEII

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on the QEII highway north of Highway 581 Saturday morning.

Didsbury and Airdrie RCMP are on scene.

Southbound traffic on the QEII is being redirected.

Police said they anticipate being on scene for several hours while an investigation into the cause of the collision is conducted.

No other information was made available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.