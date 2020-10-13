CALGARY -- One person is dead following a single vehicle collision early Tuesday evening.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cochrane RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 66 southwest of Bragg Creek near Highway 22.

Officers determined that a car was travelling southbound on Highway 66 when it left the road, rolling into an embankment with water in it.

The 44-year-old male driver from Calgary was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased will not be released. Cochrane RCMP is investigating.