One dead in single-vehicle rollover near Drumheller

Mounties out of Drumheller, Alta., say one person is dead in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover on Monday morning.

According to the RCMP, the deadly crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., along Range Road 232.

The deceased is a 23-year-old Edmonton man.

RCMP from Drumheller and Strathmore, Alta., as well as EMS and fire services from Strathmore, were called out to the scene, which at the time of this writing was still active.

The RCMP said traffic delays along Range Road 232 between Township roads 280 and 274 were expected to last into mid- to late afternoon Monday.

The cause of this incident is not yet known, the RCMP said, and the name of the deceased is not being released.