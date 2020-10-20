Advertisement
One dead in three vehicle collision outside Revelstoke
A 20-year-old man died early Tuesday in a three vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke, B.C.
CALGARY -- One person is dead following a three vehicle collision early Tuesday morning on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke, B.C.
The collision took place around 5:40 a.m., when Revelstoke RCMP were called to the scene of a collision between two passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle.
Evidence indicated that an eastbound Pontiac trying to pass a transport truck collided, head-on, with a westbound Honda, before sliding into the eastbound semi.
The 20-year-old male driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead on scene. Two people in the Honda suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were transported to hospital.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash closed Highway 1 early Tuesday morning between Big Eddy Rd and Highway 23 south, but it reopened at 9 a.m.