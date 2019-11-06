One dead, one in life-threatening condition after Highway 1 collision between a truck and tow truck
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 9:20PM MST
CALGARY -- One person is dead and a second person is in hospital in Calgary following a collision Wednesday on Highway 1 between Brooks and Bassano.
The incident in question took place around 2:40 p.m. when a truck carrying a horse trailer headed west on Highway 1 collided with a stationary tow truck that was assisting on a separate call.
The 83-year-old driver of the truck, from Olds, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female was airlifted via HALO to hospital in Calgary with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The operators of the tow truck weren’t injured.
Traffic is no longer being diverted. Road conditions were icy at the time of the incident.