CALGARY -- One person is dead and a second person is in hospital in Calgary following a collision Wednesday on Highway 1 between Brooks and Bassano.

The incident in question took place around 2:40 p.m. when a truck carrying a horse trailer headed west on Highway 1 collided with a stationary tow truck that was assisting on a separate call.

The 83-year-old driver of the truck, from Olds, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female was airlifted via HALO to hospital in Calgary with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The operators of the tow truck weren’t injured.

Traffic is no longer being diverted. Road conditions were icy at the time of the incident.