Cochrane RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 274 on Friday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene, at Highway 22 near Highway 274 just north of the Town of Cochrane.

EMS has confirmed that a woman has died in the incident.

Three other people in a separate vehicle, a woman and two youths aged 14 and 11, were taken to hospital in Calgary in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time or use caution when driving around emergency personnel at the scene.

More to come.