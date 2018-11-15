A Thursday morning crash on a highway outside Drumheller left one person dead and another in serious condition with potentially life threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, an eastbound pickup with three male occupants was travelling on Highway 576, near Range Road 184, when the driver lost control of the truck and the vehicle left the road and flipped.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the crash scene while the other passenger was airlifted by a STARS Air Ambulance crew to a hospital in Calgary in serious condition. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

RCMP officials say roads in the area were icy at the time of the crash but the investigation into the fatal rollover is ongoing.