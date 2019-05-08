One person is dead and two people were transported to hospital following an early afternoon highway crash outside of Airdrie.

Two cars, a wagon and a sedan, collided shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 285.

According to EMS, one person was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

STARS Air Ambulance officials confirm an elderly man, approximately 75 years old, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

A woman was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

The intersection has been closed to traffic as officers investigate the collision. RCMP have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of the road.