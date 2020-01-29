LETHBRIDGE -- The co-founder of a national program aimed at preventing suicides was in Lethbridge this week, stressing the importance of talking about depression and mental health.

Sam Fiorella criss-crosses the country talking to students about mental health, motivated by the death of his 19-year old son Lucas, a Concordia student who took his own life in October of 2014 after suffering in silence from depression. “I'll never forget the telephone call. I remember exactly where I was, exactly how I felt. I'll never get my wife's scream out of my head, when she heard," he says.

Fiorella says it can be difficult to talk about the issues Lucas faced, and also hear about the mental health challenges that many other students face today. “But it’s important," he says, "because it’s through those conversation, that students will make it okay for other students to not be okay.

"It’s through those conversations," he adds, "that we can destigmatize mental illness amongst this cohort, so they are then more likely to go and get the help that they need.”

Sam carry’s on his son’s legacy through the Friendship Bench, a program that places bright yellow benches on campuses across the country. In 2015, they also launched the #yellowisforhello campaign, in an effort to inspire more peer-to-peer mental health conversations.

Tuesday, Fiorella was at Lethbridge College to unveil the first yellow bench in Lethbridge. It’s located in the hallway of the Andrews Building.

“We have felt the crippling effect of suicide and depression within our own campus community,” says Dr. Jeanine Webber, Dean of the Centre for Justice and Human Services. “Anything that can be done to show our students that help is available and that they are not alone is a worthwhile effort. We believe this (initiative) will save lives.”

Allen Ledyit is an instructor in the Child and Youth Care diploma program at Lethbridge College. He says the faculty members do a pretty good job of making personal connections with students, and being someone they can talk to when they’re in crisis.

“That being said, it’s difficult for students to talk to an adult. It’s more likely they’ll talk to a peer.”

Ledyit says the bench will remind students they need to be there for each other, and then hopefully instructors can get them to the right resources when they seek help.

Dr. Webber adds, “If we check in on each other, and we all show we’re here to listen and support in those difficult moments, then we can just enhance the caring community we’ve already created here at Lethbridge College.”