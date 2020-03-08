One hospitalized after Edgemont house fire
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 10:45PM MDT Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 5:44AM MDT
One person was taken to hospital after a fire in the 300 block of Edge Hill Drive on March 8, 2020.
CALGARY -- A person was taken to hospital after a fire in a northwest community Sunday night.
The resident was found by firefighters inside the back door of a home on Edgehill Drive.
They were taken to hospital in an unknown condition.
No one else was injured.
Calgary fire crews found a full involved fire when they arrived around 7:15 p.m.
"Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack and interior search and were able to knock down and control the main body of fire."
Firefighters remained on scene late into the evening.