CALGARY -- A person was taken to hospital after a fire in a northwest community Sunday night.

The resident was found by firefighters inside the back door of a home on Edge Hill drive.

They were taken to hospital in an unknown condition.

No one else was injured.

Calgary fire crews found a full involved fire when they arrived around 7:15 p.m.

"Firefighters quickly initiated a fire attack and interior search and were able to knock down and control the main body of fire."

Firefighters remained on scene late into the evening.