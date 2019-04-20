Three people were caught in another avalanche while skiing in the Rockies near Lake Louise on Saturday and one of the group had to be airlifted to hospital.

The group was on the Des Poilus Glacier on the Wapta Icefield, northwest of Lake Louise, when the slide occurred.

One man was flown out by STARS to hospital in Calgary at about 4:30 p.m.

He is listed in critical condition while his companions were not injured.

It’s not known where the group is from.