Police say that one person had to be taken to hospital after an early morning stabbing in the northwest Calgary community of Ranchlands on Friday.

Officials say the call came in at about 3:15 a.m. from a home on Ranchero Drive N.W.

One person was taken from the home to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

A woman was arrested at the scene and police say they are interviewing a number of other people at the home to determine what happened.

There is no word on charges and the investigation is ongoing.