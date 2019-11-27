One in life-threatening condition after downtown Calgary stabbing
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:40PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 1:47PM MST
CALGARY -- Police have shut down a section of downtown Calgary, including a pedestrian walkway, for an investigation into a stabbing.
Investigators were called to the scene, inside the Plus 15 between the Delta Hotel and the First Tower shortly after noon Wednesday.
Officials tell CTV News one person was stabbed.
The victim, an adult male, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by EMS.
A portion of Macleod Trail S.E. has also been shut down for the investigation.
More to come…