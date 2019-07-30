

CTV News Calgary





Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the Woodlands area that sent one person to hospital on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Woodview Dr. and Woodpark Blvd. S.W. at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of a collision.

EMS officials say they transported an adult male from the scene to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Police are investigating.