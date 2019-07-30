One injured in crash on southwest Calgary street
Police are investigating a crash in the southwest that sent one person to hospital.
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 8:33PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 9:43PM MDT
Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the Woodlands area that sent one person to hospital on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Woodview Dr. and Woodpark Blvd. S.W. at about 7:40 p.m. for reports of a collision.
EMS officials say they transported an adult male from the scene to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.
Police are investigating.