Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on 9th Avenue southwest on Wednesday morning that sent one person to hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to the intersection of 9th Avenue and 2nd Street at about 11:30 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and two others were assessed at the scene but were not injured.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if charges will be laid.

