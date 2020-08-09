CALGARY -- One man is in hospital following a single vehicle accident Saturday in Brooks, Alberta.

The incident took place a little before 3:30 p.m., when Brooks RCMP, Brooks EMS and the Brooks Fire Department responded to a 911 call. They discovered a single male pinned in his vehicle at Evergreen Park near 1st Avenue and 3rd Street.

The man was sitting in a mini-van, which was lodged against a large tree.

An 86-year-old Brooks resident was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital by ambulance with undetermined but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the man was traveling west on 1st Avenue West at high speed in a 2002 Dodge Caravan, when he reached a dead end at the parking lot in Evergreen Park. At that point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, running into a garbage can, before smashing into a large tree in the park.

No other individuals or vehicles were involved. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.