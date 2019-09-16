One man is injured and the suspect still at large following a shooting Monday at Cross Iron Mall in Rocky View County, Alta.

According to a release issued by the R.C.M.P., at approximately 7:11, RCMP received reports of shots fired at the mall.

EMS reported that one adult male has been transported to hospital with a serious injury, but otherwise stable and in non life-threatening condition.

The mall is currently "Shelter in Place". Officers are clearing the mall store by store.

If you have a family member or friend in the mall, please know they will not be released until the mall has been deemed safe.

The RCMP have asked people to stay out of the area for the time being.

Police tweeted at 8 p.m. advising people to avoid the area.

