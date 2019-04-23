Police are investigating a rollover crash east of High River that killed one person and sent a second to hospital on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 23 at about 9:15 a.m. for reports of a rollover.

EMS officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre by STARS in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More to come…