One killed, one injured in rollover crash east of High River
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:39AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 11:43AM MDT
Police are investigating a rollover crash east of High River that killed one person and sent a second to hospital on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 23 at about 9:15 a.m. for reports of a rollover.
EMS officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre by STARS in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
More to come…