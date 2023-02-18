One man dead in single vehicle rollover early Saturday in Lethbridge County

One man is dead following a single vehicle rollover in southern Alberta early Saturday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., Coaldale RCMP received reports of a rollover at the intersection of Highway 512 and Range Road 194 in Lethbridge County.

Officers responded along with emergency medical personnel, who located a man in his 40s in the overturned vehicle.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to hospital, but was declared dead.

Officers are working with a collision analyst at the scene to determine the cause of the collision.

Police say signs of impairment were located at the scene.