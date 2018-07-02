Calgary police are investigating a break and enter at a home in the northeast community of Falconridge that sent one man to hospital with critical, life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the home in the 13 hundred block of Falconridge Drive just after 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

“The complainant on the phone was very emotional. She suggested that somebody was attempting to break into the family home,” says Duty Inspector Asif Rashid. “When we arrived on scene we observed signs of forced entry.”

Police found a man inside the home who appeared to be the perpetrator and took him into custody without incident.

Officers found another person in the home, believed to be an occupant, who was in severe medical distress.

Rashid confirms the person was stabbed several times.

“Our officers began administering acute casualty care to that individual prior to him being transferred to the hospital in critical, life threatening condition,’ says Rashid.

The preliminary police investigation indicates this is a random event.

“It is very concerning anytime we have a random act of violence where a person’s home is entered in the middle of the night or early morning hours. It’s of grave concern to the Calgary police service,” says Rashid.

Some neighbours are wondering if the man was hurt defending his home.

“I'm just wondering how the guy got in so easily without alerting the neighbours. No one bangs at your door at five in the morning and gets in because you’ve opened it easily,” says Ryan Olafson.

Rashid says police did recover a weapon from the scene and are interviewing witnesses as their investigation continues but charges are pending.