The Calgary Police Service confirms one of two men, wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Darby Chase Shade (Soop) outside Westbrook Mall, has been apprehended.

According to CPS officials, Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, was arrested on Tuesday night by Wetaskwin RCMP and transported to Calgary where he will be formally charged with second degree murder.

Christian Whitebear, another suspect in Shade’s homicide, remains unaccounted for. The 25-year-old is described as:

An Indigenous male

Approximately 5’11” tall

Weighing 190 lbs

Having black hair

Having brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding Whitebear's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Darby Chase Shade (Soop), 26, was found dead outside an entrance to Westbrook Mall by emergency crews in the late evening hours of January 16 following reports of an altercation at a house party in the area. According to a witness, the victim was chased by two men armed with a machete, a baton and bear spray.

More details to follow