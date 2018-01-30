CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
One of two suspects arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Darby Shade
Matthew Crane-Watchmaker was arrested January 30, 2018 by members of the Wetaskwin RCMP in connection with the death of Darby Chase Shade in Calgary (CPS)
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 9:21PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 9:34PM MST
The Calgary Police Service confirms one of two men, wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Darby Chase Shade (Soop) outside Westbrook Mall, has been apprehended.
According to CPS officials, Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, was arrested on Tuesday night by Wetaskwin RCMP and transported to Calgary where he will be formally charged with second degree murder.
Christian Whitebear, another suspect in Shade’s homicide, remains unaccounted for. The 25-year-old is described as:
- An Indigenous male
- Approximately 5’11” tall
- Weighing 190 lbs
- Having black hair
- Having brown eyes
Anyone with information regarding Whitebear's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Darby Chase Shade (Soop), 26, was found dead outside an entrance to Westbrook Mall by emergency crews in the late evening hours of January 16 following reports of an altercation at a house party in the area. According to a witness, the victim was chased by two men armed with a machete, a baton and bear spray.
More details to follow