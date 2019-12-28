CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the southeast community of Radisson Heights Friday night.

Officers were called to the home, on 9 Avenue S.E., at about 9:30 p.m. after a caller reported that two men were in an argument.

When they got to the scene, they discovered the body of one of the men.

Members of the Homicide Unit have been called in because the death is being considered suspicious.

The other man, who was still at the scene, has been arrested.

There are no details as to the cause of death and the identity of the victim has not been released.