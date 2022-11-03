One person dead following collision in Lethbridge County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Lethbridge County.

Coaldale RCMP responded to a call at 7:54 a.m. about a collision at the intersection of Highway 5 and Township Road 72.

A 67-year-old female resident of Welling, Alta. was discovered dead at the scene.

Early investigation indicates that a northbound truck struck a southbound semi. The highway was closed for several hours while Coaldale RCMP and a traffic analyst investigated.

RCMP said they believed extremely poor road conditions were a factor.