One person dead in fire in southeast Calgary

One person died in a fire Tuesday night in southeast Calgary One person died in a fire Tuesday night in southeast Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits

Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, followed by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's phony war against climate change

Justin Trudeau didn't get the majority he thought he was entitled to last September, so he went and bought one with taxpayers’ money, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina