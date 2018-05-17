One person has been shot and killed by police at a residence in the Penbrooke Meadows area and a second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the 100 block of Penbrooke Close S.E. just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday for a break and enter.

One person was shot and killed and a second was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the injuries sustained by the second person are not related to the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.

ASIRT has been called in to investigate.

