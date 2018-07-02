Police cordoned off a parking lot at a strip mall in Northeast Calgary for much of Monday to investigate a fight that sent one man to hospital with critical injuries.

Officers were called to the 2000 block 32 Avenue Northeast around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

“Complainants there complained that two males were involved in a melee outside a business at that strip mall,” says Duty Inspector Asif Rashid. “Once on scene police encountered an individual who was in visible medical distress. However there were no suspects on scene.”

The person was transported to hospital.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and interviewing a number of witnesses as their investigation continues.