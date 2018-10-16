Calgary police are on scene of a serious crash on University Drive Northwest.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 13 Avenue.

It took the Calgary Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue unit about 20 minutes to cut the driver out of the wreckage.

An adult male was transported to Foothills Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The force of the impact knocked down a traffic light pole.

ENMAX is also on scene to shut down the power to give crews the ability to remove and replace the traffic light pole which means the area will be closed to traffic for a few hours.