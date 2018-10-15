Calgary police are on scene of a stabbing downtown.

They received a 9-1-1 call just after 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and blocked off the area around 9 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast.

The injured person was found on the sidewalk and paramedics transported that individual to hospital.

The extent of the injuries is not known however police say the wounds are serious.

There have been no arrests.

More to come ….