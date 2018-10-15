CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
One person in hospital after stabbing in downtown Calgary
Police have cordoned off a portion of 9 Ave and 1 St Southeast while they investigate a stabbing
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 6:40PM MDT
Calgary police are on scene of a stabbing downtown.
They received a 9-1-1 call just after 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and blocked off the area around 9 Avenue and 1 Street Southeast.
The injured person was found on the sidewalk and paramedics transported that individual to hospital.
The extent of the injuries is not known however police say the wounds are serious.
There have been no arrests.
More to come ….