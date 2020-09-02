Advertisement
One person in stable condition following stabbing
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 9:47PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 10:01PM MDT
One person is in stable condition following a stabbing Wednesday in southeast Calgary
CALGARY -- One person is in stable condition following a Wednesday night stabbing in southeast Calgary.
The incident took place around 8 p.m., on the 2100 block of 50 Street S.E., according to a police spokesperson.
The victim was transported to hospital by EMS in stable condition.
No other information was released about the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story...