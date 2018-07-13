

CTV Calgary Staff





One person was taken to hospital after they were shot by a police officer during an incident involving a stolen vehicle in the city’s southeast on Thursday evening.

A stolen vehicle was spotted in the southeast at about 4:30 p.m. and police spent about six hours tracking it as it travelled through the city.

The vehicle entered the Auburn Bay area and Tactical Unit officers were trying to make an arrest when another vehicle arrived at the scene. Police believe the second vehicle was also stolen.

At about 10:30 p.m., the incident escalated and an officer discharged his firearm.

One person was shot and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The incident came as a surprise to many residents in the area who were startled by the sound of squealing tires and then they saw a number of suspects flee the vehicle before police got to the scene.

"We saw them take the one guy into an ambulance and I think they caught the other two by the condos over here," said Amber Graydon.

Graydon says she isn't sure why police were pursuing the suspects but the officers were very kind after the incident in her normally quiet community.

"There's some excitement but I feel it could happen anywhere. I think we're more aware around here because of social media."

Victor Williams said he and few of his neighbours were out turning off their sprinklers when they noticed some police activity.

"A few minutes later, there was a blue Ford that came speeding around the corner at a pretty high speed."

He says he and his neighbours spotted the suspects running between some houses after they abandoned the vehicle.

"The police told us to back away," Williams said. "There was still a passenger in the vehicle and we could hear him yelling."

He says that he heard someone had been shot, but that the shooting did not take place in their community.

Police took two other people into custody at the scene and ASIRT is now investigating.