One person is in hospital after they were shot Friday night during an argument.

Police were called to the 4000 block of 3 Street N.E. for reports of gun shots around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say an argument broke out between two people, and one person was shot. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Police arrested the person who fired the weapon and charges are pending.

No other people were injured or arrested.