CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
One person injured after vehicle crashes into pole in city’s northwest
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on 16th Avenue N.W. on Friday, August 31, 2018.
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 7:16AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 11:02AM MDT
Police are investigating a crash on 16th Avenue, near Canada Olympic Park, that sent one person to hospital on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of 16th Avenue N.W., near Canada Olympic Drive, at about 6:30 a.m.
A vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole.
One person was found on the ground near the scene and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.