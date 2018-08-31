Police are investigating a crash on 16th Avenue, near Canada Olympic Park, that sent one person to hospital on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of 16th Avenue N.W., near Canada Olympic Drive, at about 6:30 a.m.

A vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole.

One person was found on the ground near the scene and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.