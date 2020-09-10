CALGARY -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle incident early Thursday evening.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. on northbound Deerfoot Trail, just north of Southland Drive S.E., when a vehicle went out of control and rolled over several times before landing in a ditch, according to police.

ALERT: Traffic incident, NB Deerfoot Tr after Southland Dr SE, blocking the right lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/8RCwj1NPt7 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 11, 2020

It's unclear if it crossed several lanes, but no one else on the road was hurt.

The driver was transported to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

Because the vehicle ended up in the ditch, police tried to keep traffic flowing.

The area was cleared around 7:30 p.m.