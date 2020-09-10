Advertisement
One person injured following vehicle rollover
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:42PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:03PM MDT
CALGARY -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle incident early Thursday evening.
The incident took place just before 7 p.m. on northbound Deerfoot Trail, just north of Southland Drive S.E., when a vehicle went out of control and rolled over several times before landing in a ditch, according to police.
It's unclear if it crossed several lanes, but no one else on the road was hurt.
The driver was transported to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.
Because the vehicle ended up in the ditch, police tried to keep traffic flowing.
The area was cleared around 7:30 p.m.