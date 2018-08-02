Police continue to hold the scene of a shooting in the community of Hillhurst and a section of 10th Street NW remains closed for the investigation.

Investigators say two groups of people started shooting at each other across a road in the area at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm and was taken to the Sheldon Chumir Centre in non-life threatening condition.

10th Street N.W., between 5th Avenue and Kensington Road, is shut down to traffic and police are advising motorists to find alternate routes.

Witnesses told police that there were between six and nine people involved.

Jaimee Kepa says she was a little surprised to see such a large police presence in her community.

“I’ve lived in Kensington now for about three years and It seems like such a, kind of like, homegrown community and there are some issues in Kensington but I relatively feel safe all the time,” she said. “I think it’s important that police have the time to do their job and do their diligence and figure out what happened and I hope they do soon.

Police are investigating and so far there are no suspects in custody.