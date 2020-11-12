Advertisement
One person injured in southwest Calgary condo fire
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 7:11PM MST
CALGARY -- One person is in hospital with serious injuries following a condo fire in southwest Calgary Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a call about 3:05 p.m, receiving reports of dark smoke coming from the northwest corner of a five-storey condo building.
Fire investigators are on scene.
There is no other information available at this time.
