Cochrane RCMP are investigating after a crash along the Trans Canada killed one person.

It happened west of Calgary around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the eastbound lanes between Morley Road and Bear Hills overpass.

RCMP say an eastbound sedan was struck by an eastbound semi.

The adult male driver and lone occupant of the sedan died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say two other vehicles including a sedan and a truck pulling a trailer were involved and sustained damage but no one in those vehicles was injured.

RCMP opened one lane around 7:00 p.m. Monday night.