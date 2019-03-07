Police were called to a fatal crash on Highway 2, north of the city, on Thursday morning and traffic was rerouted around the scene for several hours.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on the highway between a pickup truck and semi-tractor trailer unit at about 1:00 a.m.

“Prior to the collision occurring, Airdrie RCMP were responding to a driving complaint. The report was that there was a pickup truck driving southbound in the northbound lane of Highway 2. Members were responding to that complaint when a second complaint came in regarding the collision,” said RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney. “It was a head-on collision, the pickup truck ran into the semi truck.”

Police say both vehicles caught fire on impact and EMS officials say both trucks were engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene

Two people in the transport truck sustained minor injuries and did not require medical assistance.

Northbound traffic from East Lake Boulevard to Veterans Boulevard was closed for several hours and drivers were diverted around the scene.

Police are investigating and say the name of the person who was killed is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.