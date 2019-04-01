Police are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the city’s northwest on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Symons Valley Road, just north of 144 Avenue NW, at about 7:00 p.m.

A vehicle was travelling southbound when it rolled, killing the driver.

The roadway was closed for a few hours but has since reopened to traffic.

CLEAR: The single vehicle incident on Symons Valley Road north of 144 Avenue NW is cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 1, 2019

The deceased person’s name has not been released and police are investigating.