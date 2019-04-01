CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
One person killed in rollover crash on Symons Valley Road
Police shut down part of Symons Valley Road on Sunday evening to investigate a fatal crash.
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 7:06AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 7:12AM MDT
Police are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the city’s northwest on Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Symons Valley Road, just north of 144 Avenue NW, at about 7:00 p.m.
A vehicle was travelling southbound when it rolled, killing the driver.
The roadway was closed for a few hours but has since reopened to traffic.
The deceased person’s name has not been released and police are investigating.