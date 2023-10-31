One person pulled in critical condition from home on fire in southwest Calgary

Flames broke out at a home on Richardson Way on Tuesday, and when firefighters beat back the blaze, they discovered a person inside.

The Calgary Fire Department confirms one victim was pulled from the southwest Calgary home.

The victim was then quickly transferred to the care of paramedics on scene. CFD says the person was in life-threatening condition at that time.

Firefighters were called to the home, located in a townhouse complex, around 4:20 p.m., and were met with the black smoke and flames of a fully involved structure when they arrived.

Within roughly 20 minutes, firefighters had the flames knocked down. They’re now monitoring hot spots.

A fire investigator is on scene.

There is no indication as to what caused the fire at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available...