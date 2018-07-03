The fire broke out in a mobile home in the northeast community if Huntington Hills around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When fire crews arrived on the 200 block of Huntwell Road Northeast they did see light smoke coming from the home.

“What they found was a couch that had ignited and the one occupant did go back inside and took in some smoke. That individual is being transferred to hospital as a precaution,” says Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department.

Henke says three people live in the home but only one of the residents was at home when the fire broke out.

While fire crews were fighting the fire, Henke says someone drove over their main supply hose from the fire hydrant which is potentially dangerous for firefighters battling any fire.

“It can affect the water supply to the firefighters that are inside the building and depending on how severe the fire is that’s a lifeline for our firefighters that are in there and they’re in there doing a search for anyone who’s trapped in there and also the extinguish the fire so driving over a fire hose is very bad practice. If you’re confused or don’t know what to do stop and ask someone on scene in uniform and they should be able to direct you around safely,” says Henke.

No other structures were damaged in mobile home fire and the investigation into how it started continues.