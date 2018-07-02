Calgary police are investigating a break and enter at a home in the northeast community in Falconridge that sent one person to hospital with critical, life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the home on Falconridge Drive around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning after someone called to report that an unknown male was trying to break into their home.

Officers arrived and found one occupant injured inside the home and that individual was transported to the Foothills Hospital.

More to come …