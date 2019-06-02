Fire crews were called to a fire on Saturday evening in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness and say a man was taken to hospital as a result.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. after witnesses reported a blaze had broken out in a third-floor unit.

Once crews arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the windows of the apartment and immediately evacuated the entire building.

A ladder crew was set up to work on extinguishing the blaze from the outside while another crew was sent into the building to mount an attack on the fire from the inside.

The fire was extinguished quickly after the CFD's arrival.

District Chief Keal Prince said one man inside the apartment got out of the building before crews arrived, was assessed by EMS and transferred to Foothill Hospital.

"Our partner CPS members have ensured us that the building was evacuated safely. The building was in alarm when we arrived and it helped to get the occupants of the apartment structure out of the complex quickly."

Prince said the fire was contained to a single unit inside the building.

"We believe it is just a room and contents fire. The fire is under investigation but we believe it is just furniture at this time. We've got investigators at the scene making sure that they've got a good handle on what was the actual cause of the fire."

There is no information on the extent of the man's injuries, but CFD believe he was in stable condition when he was taken to hospital.