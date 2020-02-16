One sent to hospital after crash involving limo
CTV News Calgary Published Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:15PM MST Last Updated Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:17PM MST
One person was injured in a crash involving a limousine in downtown Calgary on Feb. 16, 2020.
CALGARY -- A man is in life-threatening condition after a crash in downtown Calgary involving a limousine.
Calgary police were still trying to piece together what happened Sunday afternoon at 12 Street and 11Avenue SW, including whether the victim was inside or outside the limo at the time of the crash.
The kind and extent of injuries the man sustained are unknown.
The area was closed to traffic as police investigate.
