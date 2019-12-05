CALGARY -- RCMP were called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning and say bad weather is to blame.

Emergency crews responded to the incident, at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 550, at about 10:30 a.m.

Bassano RCMP say an eastbound pickup truck collided with a semi tractor-trailer.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to respond to the crash and provided critical care to the patient at the scene, but left the transport up to local EMS.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup was taken to hospital by EMS in serious, life threatening condition.

The driver of the semi tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Police say traffic through the area has been restricted to one lane, so motorists should expect to experience delays.

Officials say both road conditions and visibility on the highway is extremely poor and all unnecessary travel should be avoided.