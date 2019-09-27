Strathmore RCMP confirmed late Friday afternoon that one of the three teenage boys who overdosed at a house party on the weekend has died.

A 16-year-old male youth 'succumbed while in hospital' as a result of an overdose of prescription pills ingested at a house party Saturday night in Strathmore.

Two 15-year-old males who were at the same party were also taken to hospital as well.

All three are suspected of ingesting opioids in pill form.

The RCMP provided no further news about the status of either 15-year-old.

They're partnering with Victim Services who have been engaged with the families from the onset of the incident.

Strathmore High School posted an article called 'Understanding Grief and Loss' on its home page, prefaced by a passage.

It says, "Grief looks and feels different for everyone. Parents and students, please read through the attached article on understanding grief and loss."