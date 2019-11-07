Ongoing incident has traffic disrupted in downtown Calgary
Traffic is tied up on Fifth Avenue at First Street S.E. as police deal with a report of a man with a weapon.
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 8:27AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 8:29AM MST
CALGARY — Traffic is being disrupted on Fifth Avenue S.E. in downtown Calgary as police respond to a report of a man with a weapon. Police say the man is contained in an apartment building.
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fifth Avenue S.E. about 6 a.m.
Traffic is reduced to one lane and drivers are advised to avoid the area.