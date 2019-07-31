Ongoing Lethbridge inspection blitz sees 72 per cent of commercial vehicles fail so far
Partway through a three-day inspection blitz in Lethbridge, police say 72 per cent of commercial vehicles have failed so far.
Nearly three-quarters of commercial vehicles inspected as part of an ongoing three-day blitz in Lethbridge failed to meet safety standards, police say.
The joint-forces operation began Tuesday and continues until Thursday.
Officers are inspecting commercial vehicles for mechanical and equipment violations and during the first day, police say of the 68 vehicles inspected, 72 per cent were given a fail.