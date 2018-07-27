Calgary police have closed the southbound lanes of MacLeod Trail from 90th Avenue to Southland Drive for an ongoing incident.

Police boxed in a pickup truck in that area and the CPS K-9 and Tactical units are also on scene.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries while a woman in her 20s was assessed on scene.

Police have not released any details about this incident.

The northbound lanes of MacLeod Trail are open to traffic.

More to come ..